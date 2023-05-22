Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.76M. SYTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -1146.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYTA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1499 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.32% year-to-date, but still down -9.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -2.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYTA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $833k and $970k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.20%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 5.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.39%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.25% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Concord Wealth Partners, with 1.24% or 0.99 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $3676.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.