Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.80M. SIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.22, offering almost -3741.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Sidus Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Sidus Space Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Sidus Space, Inc. for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.85% year-to-date, but still up 2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -13.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIDU is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -629.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -629.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Sidus Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.56 percent over the past six months and at a 61.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.48% of Sidus Space Inc. shares, and 6.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.79%. Sidus Space Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Ergoteles, LLC, with 0.33% or 0.13 million shares worth $73112.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51039.0 shares worth around $55632.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.