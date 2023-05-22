Shares Of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Could Show A Loss Of -284.62%

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.90M. FLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.30, offering almost -400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.62% since then. We note from Flora Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.53K.

Flora Growth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FLGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flora Growth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2688 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.24% year-to-date, but still up 40.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 15.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLGC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.48 percent over the past six months and at a 67.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 156.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Flora Growth Corp. to make $25.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 138.90%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.16% of Flora Growth Corp. shares, and 12.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.31%. Flora Growth Corp. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.10% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $1.84 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.39% or 3.32 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20412.0 shares worth around $5307.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.