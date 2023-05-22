Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MCRB) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were traded, and its beta was 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.83, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $616.50M. MCRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.49, offering almost -96.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.24% since then. We note from Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.44 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.75% year-to-date, but still down -5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is -23.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.49 percent over the past six months and at a 61.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 174.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,749.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc. to make $9.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 million and $7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9,273.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.85%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.07% of the shares, which is about 23.12 million shares worth $131.07 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.79% or 18.91 million shares worth $107.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 11.2 million shares worth $61.26 million, making up 8.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 5.73 million shares worth around $28.92 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.