Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.17 or 31.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.30M. RBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -1378.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.48% since then. We note from Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.62K.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7441 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.11% year-to-date, but still up 61.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is 42.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $165.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rubicon Technologies Inc. to make $174.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.28% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, and 68.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.31%. Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Palantir Technologies Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.68% of the shares, which is about 8.94 million shares worth $5.87 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 5.07% or 3.88 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 75476.0 shares worth around $75045.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.