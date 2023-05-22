Risk-Taking Investors May Find Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.60M. LSDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -257.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.89% since then. We note from Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.48K.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Instantly LSDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.54% year-to-date, but still up 7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) is -0.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.81% of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc., with 0.70% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.