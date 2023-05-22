Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.16 or 14.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.20M. REVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.90, offering almost -5246.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.2% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 729.70K.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.75 for the current quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.91% year-to-date, but still up 12.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is 9.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Revelation Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.17 percent over the past six months and at a 89.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.42% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 1.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.12% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.