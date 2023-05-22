Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Shares Could Drop Up To -338.51%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.49, and it changed around $0.31 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.06, offering almost -215.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.82% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RLAY as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.80 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.79% year-to-date, but still up 2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -15.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLAY is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -338.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Relay Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.36 percent over the past six months and at a -24.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $840k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Relay Therapeutics Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $365k and $1.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -88.00%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.30% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 108.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.15%. Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 22.95% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $459.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.63% or 10.5 million shares worth $172.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.03 million shares worth $65.0 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $52.89 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.