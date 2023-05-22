Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.43, and it changed around $0.96 or 17.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.18, offering almost -120.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.39% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RXRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.59 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.60% year-to-date, but still up 21.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 18.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.6 day(s).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.84 percent over the past six months and at a -0.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $12.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.67 million and $13.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.40%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.46% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 86.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.25%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.61% of the shares, which is about 25.14 million shares worth $167.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.92% or 10.93 million shares worth $72.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.44 million shares worth $36.16 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $34.11 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.