Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -206.48%

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.71, and it changed around $0.6 or 11.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.88M. OUST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.10, offering almost -339.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.78% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 769.09K.

Ouster Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ouster Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.35 for the current quarter.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.18 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.84% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 53.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -206.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Ouster Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.04 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 108.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ouster Inc. to make $22.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.33 million and $11.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.20%.

Ouster Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.02% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 14.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.26%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.97% of the shares, which is about 1.93 million shares worth $16.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.83% or 1.87 million shares worth $15.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $8.34 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $4.18 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.