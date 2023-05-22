Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.32 or 9.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $405.60M. ORGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.52, offering almost -85.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.15% since then. We note from Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.48 on Friday, 05/19/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.67% year-to-date, but still up 10.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 69.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.48 day(s).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to make $118.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $121.4 million and $116.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.60%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -83.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.41% per year for the next five years.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.70% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 43.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.57%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.51% of the shares, which is about 9.85 million shares worth $33.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.42% or 4.49 million shares worth $15.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.39 million shares worth $18.47 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $6.46 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.