NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.27 million shares of the NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.14 or 46.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. NEXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -509.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.82% since then. We note from NexImmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.30K.

NexImmune Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEXI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NexImmune Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Instantly NEXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 46.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 81.00% year-to-date, but still up 57.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 15.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

NexImmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.73 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.23% of NexImmune Inc. shares, and 24.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.73%. NexImmune Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Slate Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 3.07% or 0.8 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $83762.0, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 97320.0 shares worth around $23658.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.