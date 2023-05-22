Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS): Decline Of -63.55% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.56, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. NVTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.74, offering almost -2.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.67% since then. We note from Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.74 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 143.87% year-to-date, but still up 28.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 24.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.59 percent over the past six months and at a 10.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 139.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.96% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 22.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.66%. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 108 institutions, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.98% of the shares, which is about 9.62 million shares worth $70.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.72% or 4.37 million shares worth $31.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Baron Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $18.82 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $9.65 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.