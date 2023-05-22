Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. NAVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10. We note from Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 377.04K.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1350 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.48% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is -60.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAVB is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.41% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.05%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $29810.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.68% or 0.24 million shares worth $24765.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $41280.0, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $28755.0, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.