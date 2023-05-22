Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -323.08% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.12 or 10.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.37M. MOB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -412.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.31% since then. We note from Mobilicom Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.98K.

Mobilicom Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mobilicom Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Instantly MOB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3636 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.01% year-to-date, but still up 9.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) is 13.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOB is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -323.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -323.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited shares, and 17.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.68%. Mobilicom Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Bard Associates Inc., with 4.28% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.