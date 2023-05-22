MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.22 or 5.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $579.02M. MVIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -53.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.21% since then. We note from MicroVision Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

MicroVision Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MVIS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MicroVision Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.53% year-to-date, but still up 37.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 97.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVIS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

MicroVision Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.71 percent over the past six months and at a -15.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,707.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MicroVision Inc. to make $3.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. MicroVision Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.