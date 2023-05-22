Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 4.82 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.32M. MMAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -800.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.11 million.

Meta Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2599 on Friday, 05/19/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.16% year-to-date, but still up 28.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 32.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMAT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -476.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.40 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 126.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Meta Materials Inc. to make $4.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.97 million and $3.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.80%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.69% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.91%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.38% of the shares, which is about 6.44 million shares worth $2.63 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.33% or 6.19 million shares worth $2.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 9.02 million shares worth $5.77 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $1.87 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.