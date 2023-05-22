Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.65, and it changed around $0.21 or 6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.51M. MHUA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.49, offering almost -1146.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.77% since then. We note from Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.14K.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Instantly MHUA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.16 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.92% year-to-date, but still down -5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) is -3.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.56% of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.53%. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 39128.0 shares worth $0.25 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.12% or 27795.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 27795.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8805.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.