Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 4.75 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $465.40M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -180.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.17% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.26% year-to-date, but still up 21.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is 188.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Lilium N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.41 percent over the past six months and at a 29.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.55% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 13.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.24%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 16.31 million shares worth $10.6 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., with 2.49% or 9.22 million shares worth $6.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $82031.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.