Let’s Talk About How Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.11, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.10M. OCUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -60.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.69% since then. We note from Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.88K.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OCUP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Instantly OCUP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.07 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.43% year-to-date, but still down -18.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is -20.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCUP is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -483.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -313.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.55 percent over the past six months and at a -194.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma Inc. to make $2.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 14.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. shares, and 16.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.59%. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $3.18 million.

Rice, Hall, James & Associates, with 3.86% or 0.81 million shares worth $3.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $1.59 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.79 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.