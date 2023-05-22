Let’s Talk About How Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.23 or -15.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.60M. IFBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.17, offering almost -1635.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.77% since then. We note from Infobird Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.28K.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -52.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFBD is forecast to be at a low of $12.47 and a high of $12.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -922.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -922.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders