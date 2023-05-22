Let’s Discuss The Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.31M. BVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.02, offering almost -438.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.99% since then. We note from Bioventus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Bioventus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BVS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bioventus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Instantly BVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4799 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.74% year-to-date, but still up 51.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) is 90.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Bioventus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.58 percent over the past six months and at a -188.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bioventus Inc. to make $119.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140.33 million and $141.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.30%.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.63% of Bioventus Inc. shares, and 64.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.71%. Bioventus Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.36% of the shares, which is about 12.1 million shares worth $22.64 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 8.28% or 5.17 million shares worth $9.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.