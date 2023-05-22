It’s Easy To Bet On Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.48, and it changed around -$1.13 or -8.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. IE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.55, offering almost -32.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.83% since then. We note from Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 483.83K.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) trade information

Instantly IE has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.02 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) is 2.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IE is forecast to be at a low of $15.50 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) estimates and forecasts

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.30 percent over the past six months and at a 56.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%.

IE Dividends

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.24% of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares, and 38.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.55%. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 8.61 million shares worth $104.59 million.

Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp, with 7.99% or 7.43 million shares worth $90.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $80.76 million, making up 5.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $12.86 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.