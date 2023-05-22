It’s Easy To Bet On Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.82M. CYXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.42, offering almost -10914.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.14% since then. We note from Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CYXT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Instantly CYXT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1975 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.48% year-to-date, but still down -18.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is -52.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc. to make $193.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.1 million and $187.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.94% of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares, and 58.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.26%. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.44% of the shares, which is about 47.68 million shares worth $14.56 million.

Starboard Value LP, with 11.52% or 20.77 million shares worth $6.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-Real Estate Equity Central Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $13.44 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-Real Estate Equity Central Fd held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $3.9 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.