Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ORMP) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.73, and it changed around $0.27 or 6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.48M. ORMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.73, offering almost -190.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.73% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.20K.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.25 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.68% year-to-date, but still up 51.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 105.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -136.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 57.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.68 percent over the past six months and at a 18.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $674k and $682k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.45% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 12.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.37%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Bml Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 1.36 million shares worth $6.35 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 1.26% or 0.51 million shares worth $2.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 83182.0 shares worth $0.39 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF held roughly 76600.0 shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.