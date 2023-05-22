IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.80M. IRNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.38, offering almost -1509.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.52% since then. We note from IronNet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.26K.

IronNet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IRNT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IronNet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2880 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.83% year-to-date, but still down -28.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -20.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.15, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRNT is forecast to be at a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 28.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IronNet Inc. to make $6.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.91 million and $8.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.20%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 23.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.70% of IronNet Inc. shares, and 30.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.32%. IronNet Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $2.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.52% or 3.93 million shares worth $1.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.