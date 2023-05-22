Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.80M. INSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -225.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.53% since then. We note from Inseego Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Inseego Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended INSG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inseego Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Instantly INSG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is 50.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.56 day(s).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Inseego Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.55 percent over the past six months and at a 78.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Inseego Corp. to make $54.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.86 million and $69.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Inseego Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -30.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Inseego Corp. shares, and 47.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.98%. Inseego Corp. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Aviva Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.77% of the shares, which is about 20.65 million shares worth $12.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.82% or 6.4 million shares worth $3.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $2.56 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $1.62 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.