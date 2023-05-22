Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around $0.14 or 5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $396.01M. INVZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.21, offering almost -125.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.28% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INVZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.90% year-to-date, but still up 1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 5.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVZ is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -371.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.82 percent over the past six months and at a 3.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Innoviz Technologies Ltd. to make $3.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.8 million and $2.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.50%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.50% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, and 55.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.63%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 10.61 million shares worth $37.15 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., with 6.29% or 8.58 million shares worth $30.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $5.6 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $4.0 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.