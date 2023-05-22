Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.64M. IMMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -59.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Immutep Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Immutep Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immutep Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.90 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.00% year-to-date, but still up 58.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 50.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMP is forecast to be at a low of $6.06 and a high of $19.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -697.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -147.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Immutep Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.51 percent over the past six months and at a -40.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 712.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Immutep Limited to make $2.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $316.44k and $316.44k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 712.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 712.20%.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Immutep Limited shares, and 6.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.10%. Immutep Limited stock is held by 29 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.54% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $2.27 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.70% or 0.62 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Vector Equity Port and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 20551.0 shares worth $40074.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18722.0 shares worth around $30516.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.