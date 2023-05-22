ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.53 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around $0.16 or 5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -162.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.26% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.03 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.72 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.42% year-to-date, but still up 30.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 29.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 283.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14k and $35k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,471.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.40%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.71% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 12.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.62%. ImmunityBio Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 8.29 million shares worth $15.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.60% or 6.97 million shares worth $12.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $9.76 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $12.15 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.