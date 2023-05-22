If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. AUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -169.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -389.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.50%, down from the previous year.

2 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.73 million and $2.9 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -91.40%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.14% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 39.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.88%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 53.99 million shares worth $78.02 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 5.11% or 39.42 million shares worth $56.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 34.67 million shares worth $50.09 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.86 million shares worth around $15.69 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.