Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.17, and it changed around -$2.05 or -6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.81B. IEP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.16, offering almost -82.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.23% since then. We note from Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IEP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) trade information

Instantly IEP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.98 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.44% year-to-date, but still down -11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is -40.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IEP is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) estimates and forecasts

Icahn Enterprises L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.26 percent over the past six months and at a 117.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 161.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 175.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Icahn Enterprises L.P. to make $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.8 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.50%.

IEP Dividends

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 24.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 24.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares, and 89.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.85%. Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Icahn Carl C being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 81.26% of the shares, which is about 300.0 million shares worth $15.51 billion.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, with 0.12% or 0.43 million shares worth $22.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master New Paradigm Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $11.68 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $12.84 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.