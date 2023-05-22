How To Invest In Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.70M. UP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.88, offering almost -800.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3465 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.38% year-to-date, but still up 11.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -34.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Wheels Up Experience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.47 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $355.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. to make $369.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $425.51 million and $381.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.05% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, and 48.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.06%. Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Delta Air Lines Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 20.67% of the shares, which is about 52.0 million shares worth $32.91 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.27% or 13.27 million shares worth $8.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.23 million shares worth $5.39 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $3.94 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.