How To Invest In Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around -$0.4 or -14.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.53M. BRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.63, offering almost -801.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.08% since then. We note from Bird Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.59K.

Bird Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bird Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.73% year-to-date, but still down -12.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -37.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRDS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bird Global Inc. to make $71.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $76.66 million and $72.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders