Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HRTX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 3.54 million shares of the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.1 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143.70M. HRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -332.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.69% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HRTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -49.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRTX is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -323.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Heron Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.38 percent over the past six months and at a 46.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.50%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.50% per year for the next five years.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 102.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.87%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.92% of the shares, which is about 11.87 million shares worth $17.92 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 9.82% or 11.75 million shares worth $17.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $9.67 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $8.19 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.