Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 4.16 million shares of the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.11, and it changed around $4.24 or 47.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.68M. HEPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.85, offering almost -81.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.34% since then. We note from Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.32K.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HEPA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.32 for the current quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Instantly HEPA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 47.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.22 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 118.36% year-to-date, but still up 95.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is -8.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $74.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -464.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.40% in the next quarter.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.10% or 80138.0 shares worth $1.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.