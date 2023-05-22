Future Outlook And Valley National Bancorp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 8.88 million shares of the Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around -$0.42 or -5.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. VLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.07, offering almost -82.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.75% since then. We note from Valley National Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.09 million.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Instantly VLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.67 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.69% year-to-date, but still up 8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is -17.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Valley National Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.02 percent over the past six months and at a -8.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $511.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to make $508.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $476.69 million and $501.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.40%. Valley National Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 1.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 6.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Valley National Bancorp shares, and 73.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.88%. Valley National Bancorp stock is held by 450 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.23% of the shares, which is about 63.83 million shares worth $589.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.66% or 45.34 million shares worth $418.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 13.12 million shares worth $148.38 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 13.09 million shares worth around $151.56 million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.