Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among AVROBIO Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: AVRO)

In today’s recent session, 63.46 million shares of the AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.59 or 76.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.00M. AVRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -40.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.12% since then. We note from AVROBIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.45K.

AVROBIO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AVRO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AVROBIO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 76.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.09% year-to-date, but still up 120.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 45.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVRO is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -337.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

AVROBIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.34 percent over the past six months and at a 26.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.66% of AVROBIO Inc. shares, and 52.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.31%. AVROBIO Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 4.54 million shares worth $4.54 million.

GMT Capital Corp, with 9.88% or 4.36 million shares worth $4.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.