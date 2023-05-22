Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU)

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.05 or -7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.60M. ICU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -3566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.33% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 515.97K.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.37% year-to-date, but still down -25.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) is -69.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation to make $50k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.19% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation shares, and 10.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.75%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $1.16 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 1.86% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 12590.0 shares worth $37392.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3971.0 shares worth around $11793.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.