Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.60, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.95, offering almost -65.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.73% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PCT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.17 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.37% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 18.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.29 day(s).

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

PureCycle Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.93 percent over the past six months and at a 19.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $740k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PureCycle Technologies Inc. to make $17.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.86% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, and 60.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.88%. PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.84% of the shares, which is about 29.19 million shares worth $192.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.43% or 10.52 million shares worth $69.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $21.03 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $18.07 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.