Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$0.14 or -15.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.20M. MTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -962.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.79% since then. We note from MMTec Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still down -17.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is -7.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65990.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.30%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of MMTec Inc. shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.23%. MMTec Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.17% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 80765.0 shares worth $96918.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.