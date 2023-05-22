FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.19, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.94, offering almost -135.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.77% since then. We note from FREYR Battery’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

FREYR Battery stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FREYR Battery is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.17% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -0.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.13 percent over the past six months and at a -45.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -825.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect FREYR Battery to make $1.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.30%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.77% of FREYR Battery shares, and 49.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.87%. FREYR Battery stock is held by 209 institutions, with Kim, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $102.23 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 4.73% or 6.61 million shares worth $58.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $12.13 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $11.05 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.