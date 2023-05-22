Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) Stock Forecast: $30.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 4.02 million shares of the Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.17 or 5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.99M. FRLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.80, offering almost -431.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.97% since then. We note from Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45160.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.53K.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FRLN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.1 for the current quarter.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Instantly FRLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.89 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.66% year-to-date, but still down -5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) is -46.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRLN is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -849.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -374.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.96 percent over the past six months and at a 59.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.30% in the next quarter.