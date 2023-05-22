Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around $0.2 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.12M. FATE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.13, offering almost -616.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.39% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.24 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.65% year-to-date, but still down -2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is -16.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.81 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.24 percent over the past six months and at a 34.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc. to make $960k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.55 million and $14.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -70.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -93.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.98%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 321 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.07% of the shares, which is about 14.83 million shares worth $84.53 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 13.17% or 12.96 million shares worth $73.86 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $22.17 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $25.86 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.