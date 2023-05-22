Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 14.53 million shares of the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.54, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.50M. ENVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -422.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.28% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Instantly ENVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.50 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.19% year-to-date, but still up 144.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 115.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32509.999999999996 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -97.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 14.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.59% of Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares, and 8.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.64%. Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 29578.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 6.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 14425.0 shares worth around $51064.0, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.