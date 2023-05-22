Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.03, and it changed around $0.34 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $907.57M. CTKB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.05, offering almost -128.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.25% since then. We note from Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CTKB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cytek Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Instantly CTKB has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.53 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.15% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) is -26.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTKB is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Cytek Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.78 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cytek Biosciences Inc. to make $57.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.16 million and $43.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.60%.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.06% of Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares, and 55.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.44%. Cytek Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 13.38 million shares worth $122.97 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC, with 6.34% or 8.6 million shares worth $79.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $28.72 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $25.8 million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.