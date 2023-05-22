CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.51, and it changed around -$0.41 or -3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66B. CVBF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.25, offering almost -154.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.38% since then. We note from CVB Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

CVB Financial Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CVBF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CVB Financial Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) trade information

Instantly CVBF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.13 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is -25.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVBF is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) estimates and forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.73 percent over the past six months and at a -4.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. to make $122.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $121.94 million and $129.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.40%. CVB Financial Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 7.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CVBF Dividends

CVB Financial Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 6.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s Major holders