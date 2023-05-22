Could Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.66 million shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.01M. PLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -74.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.98% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.91% year-to-date, but still down -8.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is -12.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLX is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -684.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -684.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 92.45 percent over the past six months and at a 151.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. to make $10.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.09 million and $8.75 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.40%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders