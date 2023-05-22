Could Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $320.01M. OPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.50, offering almost -226.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.08% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Office Properties Income Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Office Properties Income Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.85 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.64% year-to-date, but still up 6.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -9.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.20 percent over the past six months and at a -15.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -202.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to make $133.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $141.32 million and $137.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%. Office Properties Income Trust earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 15.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Office Properties Income Trust shares, and 82.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.47%. Office Properties Income Trust stock is held by 304 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.83% of the shares, which is about 9.15 million shares worth $112.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 16.60% or 8.06 million shares worth $99.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $60.41 million, making up 7.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $37.03 million, which represents about 4.44% of the total shares outstanding.