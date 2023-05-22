Could Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.75, and it changed around $7.97 or 117.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.13M. GHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.17, offering almost 3.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.76% since then. We note from Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 74140.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.18K.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GHL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenhill & Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) trade information

Instantly GHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 117.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.90% year-to-date, but still up 115.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is 90.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -33.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GHL is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Greenhill & Co. Inc. to make $70.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.05 million and $81.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 140.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%.

GHL Dividends

Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 5.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.34% of Greenhill & Co. Inc. shares, and 52.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.36%. Greenhill & Co. Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Capital Management Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.45% of the shares, which is about 2.28 million shares worth $33.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.65% or 0.85 million shares worth $12.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MainStay VP Fds Tr-MainStay VP MacKay Small Cap Core Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $5.69 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MainStay VP Fds Tr-MainStay VP MacKay Small Cap Core Port held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $3.59 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.